Dejounte Murray out all season with torn ACL

San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5) grabs a rebound next to teammate Bryn Forbes, left, and Houston Rockets' Chris Paul (3) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray is expected to be out all season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

He suffered the injury during Sunday’s loss to the Houston Rockets.

“I feel badly for the team because they were all so high on Dejounte, but mostly for him because he’s worked so hard,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

He called it a devastating injury for Murray and for the team.

“Life goes on. Everybody will pick up and we’ll do the best job we can to carry forward without him,” said Popovich.

The team will probably look to Patty Mills, Derrick White and Bryn Forbes to fill the point guard position.

“It’s hurting a lot of people to see a good kid go down like that,” said Mills.

He says Murray’s injury is disappointing, not only for Murray, but for his teammates.

“To see how far DJ has come over his time here and how much hard work he’s put in and to see it pay off in his game,” said Mills.

Meanwhile, Rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV underwent surgery Monday for a torn meniscus in his right knee.