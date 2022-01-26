      Weather Alert

Murray, Poeltl power Spurs to easy 134-104 win over Rockets

Associated Press
Jan 26, 2022 @ 5:19am
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, right, shoots as Houston Rockets center Christian Wood defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl combined for 37 points in three quarters to help the San Antonio Spurs coast to a 134-104 victory over the Houston Rockets Tuesday night.

Murray had 19 points and 10 assists and Poeltl had 18 points with nine rebounds by the end of the third quarter, and neither played after that with the Spurs up by 31.

Houston led early in the first quarter, but the Spurs soon took over and were up by 15 at halftime.

A 39-point third quarter put the game out of reach

 

