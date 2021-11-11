      Weather Alert

Murray scores 26, Spurs hit 18 3s to blitz Kings 136-117

Associated Press
Nov 11, 2021 @ 4:41am
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, right, drives around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed, overcoming De’Aaron Fox’s season-high 37 points in rolling past the Sacramento Kings 136-117.

San Antonio hit a season-high 18 3-pointers and snapped a three-game skid at home.

The Spurs had not won a home game since a season-opening victory Oct. 20 against Orlando.

San Antonio had seven players in double figures, with Drew Eubanks adding 18 points and Doug McDermott scoring 17 on 4-for-6 shooting on 3s.

Sacramento has lost three straight and five of seven.

 

