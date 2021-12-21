      Weather Alert

Murray’s triple-double carries Spurs past Clippers, 116-92

Dec 21, 2021 @ 5:49am
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dejounte Murray delivered his third triple-double in five games with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-92.

Jakob Poeltl added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Doug McDermott scored 16 points as the Spurs improved to 2-1 on their four-game road trip.

Murray also had a triple-double in a victory Friday at Utah and now has six triple-doubles on the season.

Paul George had 25 points for the Clippers after missing the previous five games with a sprained right elbow.

 

