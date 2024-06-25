Music legend Gladys Knight coming to San Antonio’s Tobin Center October 27

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A true music legend will be taking the Tobin Center stage this fall.

Gladys Knight, whose voice has been responsible for dozens of classic hits since the early-1960’s, will be in San Antonio October 27.

While she is best known for her music with the Pips on hits such as “I Heard It Through The Grapevine”, “If I Were Your Woman”, “I’ve Got To Use My Imagination” and the 1973 Billboard #1 “Midnight Train To Georgia”, Knight has an acting resume that includes numerous appearances on TV and movies.

The Atlanta native has won 7 Grammy Awards, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame and has been honored by the Kennedy Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at tobincenter.org.