Music & Movies in the Park returns to Schertz next weekend, Float & Flicks in July
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Parks and Recreation Department announced today that the 2021 Music & Movies in the Park series will kick off on June 5 at Pickrell Park.
Guests will get to enjoy a concert and a movie each weekend in June, kick-off next Saturday with music by Floodgage and a showing of School of Rock. The rest of the schedule is Austin Forrest and Abominable on June 12; Mr. Will and Ralph Breaks the Internet on June 19; and Carbonlily and Dirty Dancing for the girl’s night out event on June 26. Concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and films will start at 8:30 p.m.
Float & Flicks will return for two weekends in July at Pickrell Park Pool with Lilo & Stitch on July 17 and Shark Tale on July 24. The pool will open at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8:30 p.m. Pool capacity is limited so officials said to stake your spot out early.
All events are free and open to the public, and refreshments will be available for purchase. Guests are welcome and encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and refreshments.