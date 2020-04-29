Musk says “Bravo Texas!” for plan to reopen businesses
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 09: Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. Musk answered a range of questions relating to SpaceX projects during his appearance at the conference. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Texas News Radio) — Texas has a fan in Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
The tech entrepreneur tweeted early Wednesday morning a series of tweets against the coronavirus lockdowns and stay at home orders.
In one tweet of a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, Musk wrote, “Give people their freedom back!”
Five minutes later, he tweeted a Texas Tribune story about restaurants and retailers reopening Friday with, “Bravo Texas!” attached.
Not long after, he ended the series with “FREE AMERICA NOW”.
SpaceX operates a launch facility in Cameron County near the Mexico border.