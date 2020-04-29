      Weather Alert

Musk says “Bravo Texas!” for plan to reopen businesses

Texas News Radio
Apr 29, 2020 @ 6:07pm
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 09: Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. Musk answered a range of questions relating to SpaceX projects during his appearance at the conference. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Texas News Radio) — Texas has a fan in Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The tech entrepreneur tweeted early Wednesday morning a series of tweets against the coronavirus lockdowns and stay at home orders.

In one tweet of a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, Musk wrote, “Give people their freedom back!”

Five minutes later, he tweeted a Texas Tribune story about restaurants and retailers reopening Friday with, “Bravo Texas!” attached.

Not long after, he ended the series with “FREE AMERICA NOW”.

SpaceX operates a launch facility in Cameron County near the Mexico border.

 

