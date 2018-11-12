San Antonio- (KTSA News) -Need to communicate with the city of Cibolo? There’s an app for that.

The “My Cibolo” app helps residents stay connected to city government. Using the app makes it easier to find city documents and pay your bills . You’ll also find a calendar of events and you can watch city council meetings.

You can use it to report non-emergency issues. Say you notice a missing road sign, illegal dumping or a giant pot hole that opens up in your neighborhood. You just snap a picture of it, and send it through the app. It gives crews a better idea of where the issue might be.

The app is free and can be downloaded to your device through Google Play or iTunes.