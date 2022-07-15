      Weather Alert

Naked man becomes nuisance to neighborhood on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Don Morgan
Jul 15, 2022 @ 7:55am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A neighborhood on San Antonio’s Northeast side has an unwelcome visitor who is certainly not bashful.

Several residents on Vail Crest are reporting that a man is running around in the nude.

The streaker has been captured on home surveillance cameras knocking on doors, peeping into windows, jumping fences and touching himself while in the raw.

About a dozen homeowners have called police to complain about the nude man.

Police say they’re using the surveillance footage to identify the man.

 

