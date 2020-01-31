      Weather Alert

Naked man on loose in Timberwood Park

Dennis Foley
Jan 30, 2020 @ 10:07pm
Photo of nude man wandering around Timberwood Park, graciously edited by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The question the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has: Have you seen this man?

The question everyone else has: Where are your clothes, man?

The sheriff’s office said it got information Thursday afternoon about an unknown man walking in the Timberwood Park area of the county in the nude.

A neighbor got footage of this man au naturel taking a stroll through the neighborhood.

Investigators say it is suspected this is not this man’s first romp outdoors.

If you know who this is — or have more surveillance footage for the sheriff’s office to visually inspect — call 210-335-6070 or email BSCOtips@bexar.org.

