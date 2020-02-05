Naked walker arrested again, this time for performing lewd act on neighbor’s porch
Photo of nude man wandering around Timberwood Park, graciously edited by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man who was arrested last week for walking around the Timberwood Park neighborhood in the nude has been arrested again.
This time, 34-year-old Gilbert Ramos is charged with stalking. He’s accused of lying on his back in the nude and committing a lewd act on a woman’s front porch. He was caught on video from a doorbell camera. While Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating the incident early Tuesday, they received other calls about a man walking near a school bus stop wearing only a thong.
Ramos was arrested last Friday for allegedly walking around the Timberwood Park neighborhood in the nude, but he was released on bond. He’s currently being held in lieu of 12-thousand-dollars bond on the stalking charge.