Name a cockroach or rat after your ex and watch it get eaten at the San Antonio Zoo on Valentine’s Day
Komodo Dragon at the San Antonio Zoo eats a rat/Screen Shot-San Antonio Zoo Video
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Revenge is sweet with the “Cry Me a Cockroach” event on Valentine’s Day at the San Antonio Zoo. You can buy a cockroach for $5, symbolically name it after your ex, and watch it get eaten February 14 on the zoo’s social media pages.
If your ex was a rat, it’ll cost you $25. The pre-frozen rodents will be fed to the Komodo dragons and other reptiles.
There’s a new twist to “Cry Me a Cockroach” this year. The San Antonio Zoo has added vegetarian options to feed the non- carnivorous animals. You could name the romaine lettuce or cabbage after somebody who “bugs” you.
You can purchase your cockroach, rat or vegetarian option here. You won’t be judged on how many exes you have, either. It’s all for a good cause.
The San Antonio Zoo will show the feeding frenzy on its social media pages on Valentine’s Day.