Wanted fugitive and latest police shooting suspect ID’d

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — We now know the name of the wanted man who San Antonio police say opened fire on an officer with a shotgun Tuesday.

Dominick Rubio, 29, is facing charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer, violation of bond, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rubio was being held on a $1 million bond, he has since been remanded without bail.

SAPD says Rubio shot the officer twice, in the arm and torso. The officer is in stable condition at a hospital.

KSAT-12 reports Rubio has an extensive criminal history stretching back a decade. He is described as a repeat felon who has spent just over a year in state prisons and substance abuse treatment centers.

Rubio was wanted by SAPD on a pair of warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dating from August 29 when he reportedly pointed a shotgun at his common law mother-in-law in front of several young children.

This is the fifth time in 12 days a San Antonio police officer has been involved in a shooting with a wanted fugitive. In each of the shootings, five officers were wounded and four suspects were shot.