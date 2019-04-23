Names of Kerrville plane crash victims released

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The identities of the six Houston residents who died Monday in a plane crash in Kerrville have been released.

The pilot and owner of the plane was 65-year-old Jeffrey Weiss. His passengers were 55-year-old Stuart Kensinger, 54-year-old Angela Kensinger, 58-year-old Mark Scioneaux, 55-year-old Scott Miller, and 45-year-old Marc Tellepsen.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine Beechcraft crashed about six miles from its destination at Kerrville Municipal Airport.

The flight was to survey some property but the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.