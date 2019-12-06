      Weather Alert

Nancy Pelosi is promising American’s a House vote on impeachment despite it reaching a dead end that is the United States Senate

Lars Larson
Dec 6, 2019 @ 12:00am

Lars brings on Thomas Jipping, a Deputy Director of the Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies and Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation to discuss Nancy Pelosi’s comments about proceeding with articles of impeachment. The problem she faces is the many witnesses the Senate plans on investigating. Listen below for more.

