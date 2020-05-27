      Weather Alert

Nancy Pelosi to speak at Texas Democrats’ virtual convention

Associated Press
May 27, 2020 @ 6:57am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be a headliner of Texas Democrats’ virtual convention, which was moved online over fears of the coronavirus.

The announcement Tuesday gives Texas Democrats one of their most prominent convention speakers in recent years.

Democrats have been shut out of power at the Texas Capitol for nearly two decades but have high hopes about November.

The virtual convention begins Monday. Democrats had originally booked San Antonio’s convention center but moved the party gathering online as coronavirus cases began to climb in Texas in March.

TAGS
Nancy Pelosi texas Texas Democratic Party
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Weekend Programming
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Traffic