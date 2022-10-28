KTSA KTSA Logo

Nancy Pelosi’s husband “violently assaulted” at their San Francisco home

By CBS News
October 28, 2022 8:32AM CDT
Nancy Pelosi’s husband “violently assaulted” at their San Francisco home
FILE: Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi / Getty Images

 

A suspect broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco Friday morning and “violently assaulted” Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the speaker’s spokesperson.

Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said the speaker was not at the residence at the time, and Paul Pelosi, 82, is in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” Hammill said. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

“The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.

CBS News has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department.

The Pelosis have been married since 1963, and have five children.

This is a developing story. 

