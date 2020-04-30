      Weather Alert

NASCAR announces seven races in 10 days schedule in post-coronavirus return

Apr 30, 2020 @ 2:21pm
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 26: William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty Patriotic Chevrolet, and Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, lead the field to the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

(Texas News Radio) — NASCAR announced Thursday it will be running seven events across its three national series at two tracks over a 10-day period.

The sanctioning body will run four NASCAR Cup Series races, two NASCAR Xfinity Series races and one NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series races at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway — including the Coca-Cola 600 Memorial Day weekend.

Each of the events will be run without fans in attendance.

“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track.”

As part of the sanctioning body’s health and safety plan, NASCAR is implementing the following changes:

  • One-day shows
  • Mandated use of personal protective equipment
  • Health screenings for everyone entering the facility, while inside the facility and leaving the facility
  • Social distancing protocols will be maintained
  • Strict limits on the number of people allowed access into each facility

Practice and qualifying will be eliminated at all of these announced events except the Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR will announce plans for the rest of the season at a later day.

Schedule

DATE               TRACK             SERIES                        DISTANCE        NET      START (ET)

Sun, May 17      Darlington          Cup                              400 mi              FOX     3:30 PM

Tue, May 19      Darlington          Xfinity                           200 mi              FS1      8:00 PM

Wed, May 20     Darlington          Cup                              500 km             FS1      7:30 PM

Sun, May 24      Charlotte           Cup                              600 mi              FOX     6:00 PM

Mon, May 25     Charlotte           Xfinity                           300 mi              FS1      7:30 PM

Tue, May 26      Charlotte           Gander Trucks              200 mi              FS1      8:00 PM

Wed, May 27     Charlotte           Cup                              500 km             FS1      8:00 PM

