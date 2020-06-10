NASCAR bans confederate flag from all events and properties
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 09: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 MoneyLion Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway on February 09, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — NASCAR announced Wednesday afternoon it is banning confederate flags from all events and properties.
“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” the racing sanctioning body said in a statement. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special.”