NASCAR bans confederate flag from all events and properties

Dennis Foley
Jun 10, 2020 @ 3:50pm
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 09: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 MoneyLion Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway on February 09, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — NASCAR announced Wednesday afternoon it is banning confederate flags from all events and properties.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” the racing sanctioning body said in a statement. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special.”

