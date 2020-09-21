      Weather Alert

NASCAR could be coming to Circuit of the Americas

Dennis Foley
Sep 21, 2020 @ 6:23pm
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — NASCAR could be coming to south-central Texas starting next year.

The Athletic reports the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule includes a date at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, taking one of the two race dates away from Texas Motor Speedway.  To make the deal work, since the two tracks have different owners, Texas Motor Speedway will get the All-Star Race, giving it a second race weekend.

NASCAR would not confirm the news to NBC Sports, but said it will be announcing its 2021 schedule shortly.

If Circuit of the Americas is added to the schedule, it would be the second new track on the schedule for NASCAR’s premier series and expanding its reach into the San Antonio and Austin markets.

