NASCAR to re-start Daytona 500 Monday afternoon
Fans watch from the grandstands as Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, prepares to land at Daytona International Airport before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – NASCAR will try to complete the Daytona 500 today after the season-opening race was stopped by rain after 20 laps yesterday.
The first delay lasted 50 minutes and came moments after the presidential motorcade completed a ceremonial parade lap around the 2 1/2-mile track.
The second stoppage was prompted by heavier rain, further soaking a racing surface that takes hours to dry.
They will attempt to re-start the race at 3 P.M CST.