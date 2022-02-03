National News Editor With A Major Conflict Of Issue

The Washington Post has rescued its new national editor, Matea Gold, from the organization’s coverage of the FBI and Justice Department after it was revealed her husband, Jonathan Lenzer, is the FBI chief of staff. The FBI’s connected with nearly every facet of government, so should one of the country’s biggest newspapers hire someone who can’t do any stories that involve the FBI or DOJ? For more information, Lars speaks with Paul Sperry, who is an investigative journalist with Real Clear Investigations.
