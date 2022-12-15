National Science Grants Used To Subvert American Values?
December 15, 2022 1:34PM CST
Grants from the national science foundation are supposed to promote the progress of science and help mankind, but are they really just being used as a tool to attack our values and freedoms? The taxpayer-funded National Science Foundation (NSF) calls it’s new program, the “Convergence Accelerator,” an “anti-fake news” program. It is described as a multi-faceted program with an annual budget of nearly $9 billion. For more information, Lars speaks with Bob Barr, former CIA Analyst and Member of Congress.
