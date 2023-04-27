National Weather Service: Another cold front moves into the San Antonio area Friday afternoon

Low-angle view of lightning against cloudy sky at dusk

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some rumbles of thunder likely got your attention early Thursday morning and while the rest of the day will be sunny and warm, another round of storms is expected as we head into the weekend.

The National Weather Service says another cold front will arrive Friday afternoon, bringing strong to severe storms to the region.

The next front is expected to impact the area between 4 P.M. Friday and 4 A.M. Saturday.

The primary concern is large hail and damaging winds.

Hail could be 1 to 2 inches in diameter with winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour and gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

The strongest winds are expected over portions of the Hill Country and the southern Edwards Plateau.

NWS will provide an update on the cold front by 2 P.M. Thursday.