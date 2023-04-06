KTSA KTSA Logo

National Weather Service calling for more showers for San Antonio, Hill Country

By Christian Blood
April 6, 2023 1:47PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You may want to keep your umbrella handy for awhile longer.

The National Weather Service is predicting more showers for San Antonio, the Hill Country and the Coastal Plains. While more rain is expected, there is no concern over the threat of flash flooding at this time.

“There could be some minor ponding of water on the roadways, roads could be slippery but passable,” said meteorologist Jason Runyen.

Anywhere from a half-inch to an inch of rain is expected with small-sized hail also possible.

The chance of continued showers continues into Friday night for numerous counties in South Central Texas, with the heaviest rainfall likely east of the I-35 corridor.

