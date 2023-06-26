National Weather Service: Dangerous Heat Continues Through End of June

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The excessive heat continues as we wrap up the month of June and according to the National Weather Service, there’s no relief in sight.

The agency has put out an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for areas near the Coastal Plains and Llano County with a Heat Advisory for the remainder of South Central Texas through early this evening.

The triple digit temperatures are going to continue through at least this week and there is a strong possibility they will stick around through the weekend and into the early part of next week.

For Monday, eat indexes will range from 108 degrees to 115 degrees. San Antonio’s heat index is expected to hit 110 Monday.

But wait, there’s more!

The prediction is for the temperature to be even higher Tuesday but the feels like temp may actually be a little lower.

The Weather Service says they will likely issue additional heat warning and advisories for the remainder of the week.

NWS reminds you to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the heat and to never leave children or pets alone in a vehicle.

An update on the excessive heat warning will be issued Monday afternoon.