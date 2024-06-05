National Weather Service: Dangerous heat continues Wednesday, isolated severe storms possible

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another hot day in store for South Central Texas that includes an excessive heat warning for some parts of the region.

The National Weather Service issued the warning early Wednesday morning for areas to the South, Southeast and West of San Antonio.

Heat indexes are forecasted to be up to or above 114 in Atascosa, Frio, Karnes and Wilson Counties.

That doesn’t mean other counties in the region will be much cooler. Heat indexes between 108 to 112 are predicted in San Antonio North to Kyle, East to the Coastal Plains, West to El Paso and South to the Rio Grande.

Forecasters offer the following tips to help avoid heat related illness:

Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening and know the symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.

Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Along with the dangerous heat comes a slight possibility of isolated strong to severe storms for all of South Central Texas. Those storms could include large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning.

You can stay up to date on the heat and the possible storms by tuning in to 550 KTSA and FM 107.1, or log on to the weather page of ktsa.com.