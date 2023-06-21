National Weather Service: Extreme heat continues; isolated severe storms possible today

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you’re waiting for some relief from the heat, it’s not going to happen any time soon.

The National Weather Service say the extreme heat that has been scorching the region will continue Wednesday with another day of near record high temperatures.

San Antonio has been setting records lately with triple-digit heat indexes.

Last Thursday, the peak heat index value reached a record 113-degrees. That record was broken the very next day by a 115-degree heat index. Then the high was broken again Tuesday, when the peak heat index reached 117-degrees at San Antonio International Airport.

NWS says we will come close to that mark again Wednesday so they have issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the region.

There is is slight possibility that we will see a few strong storms with heavy rain, hail and strong winds over South Central Texas between 3 P.M. and 10 P.M. Wednesday.

The forecast is predicting a bit of a drop in temperatures for Thursday. It will still be hot but staying below 100 degrees.

However, the dangerous heat is expected to ramp back up as we head into the weekend and stick around through the rest of the month.