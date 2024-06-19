National Weather Service: Flood Watch remains in effect for Southern areas of South-Central Texas, cancels watch for Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Flood Watch remains in effect for Southern portions of South-Central Texas.

The National Weather Service has canceled the Flood Watch for Medina, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Caldwell,

Fayette Counties.

Forecasters say the heaviest rain is going to fall on areas South of San Antonio, with 1.5 to 3 inches possible in some spots.

For San Antonio, we will still see some rain, with 1 to 1.5 inches expected.

This is due to Tropical Cyclone One moving from Coastal areas into South-Central Texas Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Flood Watch areas are being reminded that heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and river flooding are possible.

Along with the rain, wind speeds will pick up as well. Gusts of up to 35 mph are expected in San Antonio.

We will keep you up to date on the weather on 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 and online at ktsa.com.