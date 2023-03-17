National Weather Service: Gusty Wind this Morning; Rain/Snow Mix Possible Early Saturday Morning

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A weekend of cooler temperatures and unsettles weather is lined up following some severe thunderstorms that passed through the region overnight.

The National Weather Service says strong winds of up to 45 miles per hour will blow tree limbs and trash cans for most of the day.

The blustery conditions will stick around into the early part of the weekend.

A rain/snow mix is possible over portions of the southern Edwards Plateau into western Hill Country early Saturday morning with only minor accumulations on elevated and grassy surfaces anticipated.

An update will be released by 1 P.M. Friday.