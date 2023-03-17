KTSA KTSA Logo

National Weather Service: Gusty Wind this Morning; Rain/Snow Mix Possible Early Saturday Morning

By Don Morgan
March 17, 2023 7:17AM CDT
Photo: National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A weekend of cooler temperatures and unsettles weather is lined up following some severe thunderstorms that passed through the region overnight.

The National Weather Service says strong winds of up to 45 miles per hour will blow tree limbs and trash cans for most of the day.

The blustery conditions will stick around into the early part of the weekend.

A rain/snow mix is possible over portions of the southern Edwards Plateau into western Hill Country early Saturday morning with only minor accumulations on elevated and grassy surfaces anticipated.

Photo: National Weather Service

An update will be released by 1 P.M. Friday.

More about:
San Antonio
weather

