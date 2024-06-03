National Weather Service: Heat Advisory issued as dangerously hot temperatures return

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More dangerous heat is in the forecast Monday as the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for areas to the south of San Antonio.

Forecasters say the advisory is for an area stretching from I-37 to the Rio Grande .

Heat indexes are expected to be up to 112 in the advisory area.

Heat indexes of 104 to 108 are in the forecast elsewhere along I-35 into the Coastal Plains and into Val Verde County.

Heat can escalate quickly once the afternoon sun starts impacting the area and you’re being asked to take proper precautions including:

▪ Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

▪ Limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening and know the symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.

▪ Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.

You can keep up with current heat-related impacts in the San Antonio area by clicking here.

For maintaining the best health-related practices during the summer weather click here.

