National Weather Service: Heat Advisory issued as dangerously hot temperatures return

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More dangerous heat is in the forecast today as the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for portions of the San Antonio area.

Forecasters say the advisory is for an area stretching from I-37 to the Rio Grande .

Heat indexes are expected to be up to 112 in the advisory area.

Heat indexes of 104 to 108 are in the forecast elsewhere along I-35 into the Coastal Plains and into Val Verde County.

Heat can escalate quickly once the afternoon sun starts impacting the area and you’re being asked to take proper precautions including:

Drinking plenty of water

Taking frequent breaks from the sun

Limiting strenuous, outdoor activities to early morning or early evening hours

Knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

You can stay up-to-date on today’s heat by listening to 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 and by logging onto the weather page of ktsa.com.