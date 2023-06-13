KTSA KTSA Logo

National Weather Service: Heat Advisory issued for portions of the Rio Grande Plains, the I-35 corridor and the Coastal Plains

By Don Morgan
June 13, 2023 9:49AM CDT
Heat index map courtesy of National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The summer heat South Texas is famous for has arrived with a vengeance.

The National Weather Service says there is a Heat Advisory in effect Tuesday for portions of the Rio Grande Plains, the I-35 corridor and the Coastal Plains.

Heat index values are expected to climb to the 108 to 112 degree range Tuesday afternoon.

The hot spell is expected to stick around for a while. NWS says we are going to feel triple digit temperatures through the work week and into the weekend.

The intense heat is nothing new to residents living in the San Antonio region but the National Weather Service reminds you to take the following precautions:

Take frequent breaks if you’re working or playing in the sun

Check up on elderly relatives and neighbors

Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles

And of course, drink plenty of water.

