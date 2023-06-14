KTSA KTSA Logo

National Weather Service: Heat Advisory now in effect through Thursday

By Don Morgan
June 14, 2023 6:37AM CDT
National Weather Service June 14, 2023

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service continues.

Temperatures are expected to stay above 100 degrees through the end of the week, prompting weather forecasters to extend to heat advisory through Thursday.

The advisory covers portions of the Southern Rio Grande Plains, I-35 Corridor, and Coastal Plains.

Heat index values are expected to climb to near 108 to 112.

The highest values will be east of the I-35 corridor and in the Rio Grande Valley.

NWS says heat related illness are possible for those not taking proper precautions so they advise that you drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks away from the sun, check on relatives and neighbors and of course, never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.

