National Weather Service: Heat Advisory remains in effect for Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Heat Advisory for the San Antonio area remains in effect for Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says heat indexes will climb to 106 to 110 by Wednesday afternoon.

While heat indexes will be in the triple digits for most of the area, the highest readings will be in San Antonio and areas to the North and East of the city.

Forecasters say heat indexes of 110 in San Antonio and New Braunfels are in store for today, but in Georgetown to the North and Cuero to the East, heat indexes of 113 are likely for Wednesday afternoon.

The Heat Advisory will be in place until 7 p.m. and will be extended, if needed.

In the meantime, you’re being urged to drink a lot of water, limit outdoor activities to the early morning or evening hours, check on elderly neighbors and relatives and never leave children or pets in vehicles.

Visit Heat.gov for one-stop hub on heat and health.