National Weather Service: Heavy Rainfall Possible for South Central Texas Wednesday into Thursday from Tropical Disturbance

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service says the possibility of heavy rainfall for South Central Texas Wednesday and Thursday is increasing as a Tropical Storm forms in the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters say conditions are favorable for slow development of a tropical disturbance in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico and the system would move to the West-Northwest towards the lower Texas coast.

At this point, the Coastal Plains and the Southern I-35 corridor will most likely see the best chances of heavy rainfall.

The rain is predicted to begin falling on the region Wednesday and continuing into Thursday.

A Tropical Storm Watch has now been issued for parts of the coast of Texas. Residents and travelers are being told to prepare for heavy rain and flooding.

Tropical storm conditions are possible beginning Wednesday over Texas coast south of Port O’Connor, north of Corpus Christi, where a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued.

Another update on this weather system will be sent out early Tuesday morning.

