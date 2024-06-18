National Weather Service: Heavy Rainfall Possible Wednesday into Thursday from Tropical Disturbance

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the San Antonio area.

A tropical disturbance is forming in the Gulf of Mexico and forecasters say it’s going to track to the West-Northwest, bringing several inches of rain to the region Wednesday and Thursday.

The Southern I-35 corridor and the Coastal Plains are most likely to see heavy rainfall, but the rain will stretch West to Hondo, North to Georgetown and South to the Rio Grande.

The forecast calls for anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of rain, with areas to the South of San Antonio expected to see the heaviest rainfall. But, some isolated areas could see rainfall in excess to 8 inches.

Small creeks, streams and, low-lying flood prone areas are at a higher risk for flooding.

Another update on the weather situation will be issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday afternoon.

