National Weather Service: Increased risk for severe thunderstorms early Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service says Thursday could be an active day with numerous showers and thunderstorms rolling through the region.

The latest update is predicting isolated storms could begin impacting the area Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday morning.

There’s also the possibility that as the storms move east, they could produce tornadoes over locations east of I-35 and into the Coastal Plains.

The greatest risk is forecast to be along and east of the U.S. 77 corridor.

NWS says the time window for any severe storms will be Thursday, between 8 A.M. and 2 P.M.

Another update will be provided by 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.