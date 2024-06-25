National Weather Service issues Heat Advisory for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the San Antonio area.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper-90’s this afternoon, but the heat index will be into the triple digits.

By Tuesday afternoon, it’s going to feel 105 to 110 outside.

You’re being urged to take precautions in the extreme heat:

Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks out of the sun, and check up on relatives and

neighbors.

Limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening and know the symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.

Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Also, watch out for signs of heat exhaustion. They include:

Dizziness

Extreme thirst

Heavy sweating

Nausea

Weakness

If you experience any of those symptoms you should move to a cooler area, loosen your clothing and sip cool water.

Should your symptoms not improve, seek medical attention.

Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke. Symptoms include:

Confusion

Dizziness

Unconsciousness

Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability so you are urged to call 9-1-1 if you or someone you’re with exhibit the symptoms associated with it.

You can visit Heat.gov for more information on how to deal with the heat.

The National Weather Service will issue further advisories if the high heat indexes are expected to continue.