National Weather Service issues Severe Storm Watch for San Antonio Monday afternoon

By Don Morgan
May 13, 2024 9:34AM CDT
A bolt of lightning on the backside of a thunderstorm in College Station, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has issued a “Severe Thunderstorm Watch” for the region.

In a statement sent out Monday morning, NWS says the primary hazards are very large hail, up to 3 inches, along with wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.

There will be a few isolated storms developing Monday morning but the chances for severe weather increase throughout the day.

Along with the hail, wind and rain, there is the possibility of a few isolated tornadoes.

The severe storm watch is in effect until 4p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service will offer updates on the approaching storm system throughout the day.

KTSA News will post new information as it becomes available.

Map: National Weather Service

