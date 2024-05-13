National Weather Service issues Severe Storm Watch for San Antonio Monday afternoon

A bolt of lightning on the backside of a thunderstorm in College Station, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has issued a “Severe Thunderstorm Watch” for the region.

In a statement sent out Monday morning, NWS says the primary hazards are very large hail, up to 3 inches, along with wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.

There will be a few isolated storms developing Monday morning but the chances for severe weather increase throughout the day.

Along with the hail, wind and rain, there is the possibility of a few isolated tornadoes.

The severe storm watch is in effect until 4p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service will offer updates on the approaching storm system throughout the day.

