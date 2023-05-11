KTSA KTSA Logo

National Weather Service: Periods Of Heavy Rainfall And Potential Flash Flooding This Weekend

By Don Morgan
May 11, 2023 6:49AM CDT
Rainfall prediction map: National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’ll be a soggy Mother’s Day weekend according to the National Weather Service.

Periods of heavy rain and flash flooding is predicted for Friday night through Sunday.

Along with the rain, NWS says the situation could get severe Friday night into Saturday evening. That’s when there is a possibility for large hail and damaging winds. The severe weather threat will be favored from the Rio Grande into the Hill Country and San Antonio metro area.

As we head into Saturday, heavy rainfall and possibility for flooding moves to the the I-35 corridor. At this point, the amount of rainfall is predicted to be 3 to 6 inches this weekend.

NWS is urging residents to be prepared for high impact flooding now.

