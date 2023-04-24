National Weather Service predicting strong to severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service says a round of strong to severe storms could impact the region in the early part of the week.

You’ve noticed the cooler temperatures as you step outside Monday morning. That could be combined with some light showers Monday night into Tuesday morning.

As we head into Tuesday afternoon, there is a chance we will severe storms come into the area. They will roll through the Hill Country, portions of the I-35 corridor and the Coastal Plains Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

Then another round of storms blows into the area Wednesday into Thursday with the possibility of large hail and damaging winds.

NWS will update the weather situation Monday afternoon.