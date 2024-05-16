National Weather Service: Risk for severe thunderstorms for eastern Hill Country, northern I-35 Corridor, and northern Coastal Plains Thursday afternoon and evening

Low angle view of lightning against cloudy sky at dusk

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The risk for severe weather has increased for some parts of the region.

The National Weather Service has issued an update on the approaching storm system that’s expected to bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

While areas to the South and West of San Antonio have a “marginal risk” of storms, to the Northeast, the chances of severe weather are enhanced.

Those areas include portions of the Hill Country, the I-35 corridor and the Coastal Plains.

Forecasters say the severe storms could include large hail and damaging winds along with the possibility of a tornado.

There is also the potential for heavy rain which could lead to some isolated flooding.

