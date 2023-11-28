National Weather Service: Risk of severe thunderstorms for portions of Hill Country, I-35 Corridor, Coastal Plains

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some heavy rain could be falling on the region as we head into the middle of the week.

The National Weather Service says there is a risk of severe thunderstorms beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday afternoon.

A statement from NWS indicates that the heaviest rain will fall Thursday afternoon across portions of the Hill Country, the I-35 corridor and into the Coastal Plains.

Some areas will also see the potential for a few brief tornadoes.

This is the first statement NWS is issuing on the disturbance and another update is expected by early Wednesday morning.

We will provide updates from the National Weather Service as they come in.