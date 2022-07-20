National Weather Service says get ready for another day of dangerous heat

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s hardly news at this point but we wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t warn you about how hot it’s going to be today.
The National Weather Service says another day of dangerous heat is in the forecast.
Highs of 100 to 107 are expected this afternoon and with heat indices up to 11, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 9 P.M.
Don’t plan on cooling off tomorrow as it’s likely that advisory will be in place for Thursday as well as the high will exceed 100 degrees. More of the same is expected Friday.
The warning is for the I-35 corridor and Northeastern Hill Country.