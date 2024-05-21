National Weather Service: Dangerous heat, possible thunderstorms moving into San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Severe thunderstorms followed by dangerous heat.

That is the word from the National Weather Service, which has issued a statement on the possibility of severe thunderstorms rolling through the San Antonio area through and Wednesday.

The possibility of severe storms is rather low, but forecasters say starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday until late Wednesday night, isolated storms could pop up in the region. Those storms could contain large hail and damaging winds.

Once that system moves out of the area, some intense heat will be moving in.

Forecasters say triple-digit heat indexes are expected to stick around through next week.

Since it has been a while since we have had temperatures that high, those who spend a lot of time outdoors need some time to get acclimated to the heat. Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks from the sun and limit strenuous activities to the early morning and late evening hours.

