KTSA KTSA Logo

National Weather Service: Dangerous heat, possible thunderstorms moving into San Antonio area

By Don Morgan
May 21, 2024 8:29AM CDT
Share
National Weather Service: Dangerous heat, possible thunderstorms moving into San Antonio area
Sunny background, orange sun with lens flare, hot weather concept, vector summer illustration.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Severe thunderstorms followed by dangerous heat.

That is the word from the National Weather Service, which has issued a statement on the possibility of severe thunderstorms rolling through the San Antonio area through and Wednesday.

The possibility of severe storms is rather low, but forecasters say starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday until late Wednesday night, isolated storms could pop up in the region. Those storms could contain large hail and damaging winds.

Once that system moves out of the area, some intense heat will be moving in.

Forecasters say triple-digit heat indexes are expected to stick around through next week.

Since it has been a while since we have had temperatures that high, those who spend a lot of time outdoors need some time to get acclimated to the heat. Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks from the sun and limit strenuous activities to the early morning and late evening hours.

You can keep up-to-date on the weather by tuning in to 550 KTSA and FM 107.1, or checking in with KTSA.com.

More about:
high heat index
National Weather Service
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

SAPD: Fight between married couple ends with both shot, recovering at hospital
2

San Antonio Police: Man accused of pulling elderly shopper down escalator at North Star Mall arrested in Travis County
3

Driver killed in crash on Highway 90 in West Bexar County
4

NWS: Thunderstorms likely Thursday, large hail greatest threat
5

Two workers hurt in accident at construction site on Northwest Side, both hospitalized in serious condition