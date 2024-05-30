National Weather Service: Severe Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Late Tonight-Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another round of severe storms is possible for the San Antonio area.

The National Weather Service says a complex of strong to severe storms is possible beginning Thursday night with more storms possible for Friday.

Forecasters say the risk is low for Thursday, but there are greater chances for severe weather Friday.

Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain are the primary concerns in this latest round of storms.

The National Weather Service reminds you that thunderstorms can escalate quickly and advise that you set up a way to get weather updates on your phone and when you’re alerted to a storm, get inside immediately.

You can also get the latest weather information by listening to 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 or at ktsa.com.

Another update on this weather situation will be sent out Thursday afternoon.