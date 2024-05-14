National Weather Service: Severe storms and heavy rain possible Thursday

A bolt of lightning on the backside of a thunderstorm in College Station, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the clean-up from Monday’s storm continues in some communities in the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) says more severe weather could be coming our way.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the weather forecasters say another storm system is bringing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to portions of the Hill Country, the I-35 Corridor and into the Coastal Plains Wednesday night through Friday.

The greatest threat at this point is the possibility of large to very large hail Thursday.

