National Weather Service: Severe storms and heavy rain possible Thursday

By Don Morgan
May 14, 2024 9:20AM CDT
A bolt of lightning on the backside of a thunderstorm in College Station, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the clean-up from Monday’s storm continues in some communities in the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) says more severe weather could be coming our way.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the weather forecasters say another storm system is bringing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to portions of the Hill Country, the I-35 Corridor and into the Coastal Plains Wednesday night through Friday.

The greatest threat at this point is the possibility of large to very large hail Thursday.

Keep up with the latest weather conditions on 550 KTSA and FM 107.1.

