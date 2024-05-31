National Weather Service: Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Threat Friday and Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is updating a system that could bring strong to severe thunderstorms to our region as the weekend begins.

There’s a round of storms that is rolling through the region Friday morning and forecasters say there is another round that may develop Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

The area with the greatest potential for storms is North of Interstate 10 and into the Coastal Plains.

The biggest concerns forecasters have are for heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts and the possibility of an isolated tornado.

There is also a low risk for more severe weather again Saturday.

An update on the storm systems will be sent out this afternoon.

