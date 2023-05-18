KTSA KTSA Logo

National Weather Service: Severe Storms/Locally Heavy Rain Late Friday-Saturday

By Don Morgan
May 18, 2023 6:34AM CDT
Map: National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’ll be another rough start to the weekend. But will it be as intense as last weekend?

The National Weather Service says scattered severe storms are possible for the San Antonio region late Friday.

A round of storms is expected to roll into the area Friday afternoon with a second round possible Friday night.

That front will bring localized heavy rainfall and flooding for the Hill Country late Friday then spreading to the Rio Grande plains Saturday.

NWS says these storms could include large hail, damaging winds and flooding.

An update on the approaching front will be issued Friday morning.

